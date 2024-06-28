Ciro Immobile, a key figure in Euro 2020 with Italy, missed the 2022 World Cup due to the team's failure to qualify. Named captain in 2022, he looked confident for Euro 2024 but was surprisingly excluded for poor performance.

Why is Ciro Immobile not playing for Italy against Switzerland in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Three years ago, in the summer of 2021, Ciro Immobile shone as a key figure in the glorious conquest of the European Championship by the Italian National Team. The Italian striker led the Azzurri’s attack with decisive goals at Euro 2020, held in England.

However, the joy of the European championship was cut short a year later, when Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This bitter absence was a major blow to Immobile, who was deprived of the opportunity to defend the world title he won in 2006.

Despite the World Cup disappointment, Immobile received an important boost in 2022 when he was appointed captain of the Italian national team by the new coach, Luciano Spalletti. With the captain’s hat and Euro 2024 on the horizon, Immobile seemed to have a guaranteed place in the squad for the tournament. His experience, goalscoring talent and leadership profiled him as a key piece for the Azzurri’s aspirations.

Why is Ciro Immobile not playing in Euro 2024 with Italy?

Ciro Immobile is out of Euro 2024 with Italy due to a tactical decision by coach Luciano Spalletti. Despite being named captain and showing promise, this season, the striker only scored seven goals in Serie A with Lazio and did not live up to expectations.

Italy faces a tough round of 16 tie against Switzerland. Teams such as France, England and Portugal have star players such as Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In short, this great absence of Immobile could affect the performance of the Italian team in this stage of direct elimination.