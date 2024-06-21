Eden Hazard has been one of the most important players in Belgian history. However, this star won’t be able to play in UEFA Euro 2024.

Belgium is undergoing a generational change, which has been evident in the last few years. From their best World Cup campaign in 2018, when they finished third, to being knocked out in the group stage in Qatar 2022, it has been a tough blow for such an important team. And UEFA Euro 2024 won’t be easy for them as well.

UEFA Euro 2024 is a very challenging test for the Red Devils, who will be in Group E alongside Slovakia, Ukraine, and Romania. In the last edition of UEFA Euro back in 2021, they lost 2-1 to Italy in the quarterfinals.

For this tournament, coach Domenico Tedesco called up many young players in addition to the big stars. But why is Eden Hazard not there?

Eden Hazard out of UEFA Euro 2024

Eden Hazard won’t be part of this UEFA Euro 2024 because he retired from professional soccer on October 10, 2023. He first retired from the national team after Belgium were eliminated at the group stage in Qatar World Cup 2022.

The former Real Madrid player explained the reason for his retirement from professional soccer:

“I always said I would stop playing as soon as I stopped having fun on the field. I didn’t want to go play anywhere for money. I didn’t enjoy training…and I wasn’t playing anymore. The decision was simple.”