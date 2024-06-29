The experienced defender from Manchester United Harry Maguire is not going to play against Slovakia and will miss the rest of UEFA Euro 2024.

England will be looking to achieve something they have never been able to do before in their history, lift the trophy for the first time at Euro 2024. The closest they came was in the 2020 edition (played in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic) when they reached the final and lost to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Last edition narrowly escaped them when they lost to Italy from the penalty shootout by 3-2. Harry Maguire was one of the players to score a penalty kick in that match but surprisingly will not be present in this edition.

Despite having been part of the 33-player pre-roster for Euro 2024, coach Gareth Southgate finally decided to leave him aside along with other big names such as Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling among others.

Harry Maguire out of the match against Slovakia

The reason Harry Maguire will not play against Slovakia is because he has not fully recovered from the calf injury he has been carrying since April and will miss the rest of the tournament.

The 31-year-old defender was devastated after the news of being left out of the squad and stated: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England for the European Championships this summer. Despite my best efforts, I was unable to overcome a calf injury. Maybe I tried too hard to try and make it.”