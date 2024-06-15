Jack Grealish has been a crucial player for England in recent years. However, the star of Manchester City won't be available in UEFA Euro 2024.

In the 2022-2023 season, Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City to win the historic treble. Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. As a consequence, the midfielder became a regular name at the international level with England.

However, the past few months were very tough for Grealish especially due to injuries. He lost his starting spot on Pep Guardiola’s team and wasn’t decisive in the final stretch of the campaign to conquer a record fourth consecutive league title.

Even in those circumstances, Jack Grealish seemed to be a lock for England toward the UEFA Euro 2024. The challenge is massive for coach Gareth Southgate considering they’ve never won this trophy in history and there are huge contenders like France and Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why is Jack Grealish not playing the UEFA Euro 2024 with England?

Jack Grealish is not playing in the UEFA Euro 2024 with England due to a tactical decision by Gareth Southgate. It was a shocking move for thousands of fans because, just one day before the final squad was revealed, Jack played more than half an hour in an International Friendly against Bosnia.

However, Southgate didn’t believe Grealish was on top form. These are the names on attack who won the race over Manchester City’s star: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).