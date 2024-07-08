Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid star, is notably absent from the French national team for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the crucial semifinal match against Spain.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for France vs Spain in Euro 2024 semifinals?

As France prepares for their UEFA Euro 2024semifinal showdown against Spain, they aim to clinch their third European Championship title, equalling Germany and Spain as the top winners. However, they will have to achieve this without the presence of striker Karim Benzema.

Currently playing for Al–Ittihad, Benzema had an impressive international career, playing 97 games for France, scoring 37 goals, and providing 20 assists. He was a vital part of Didier Deschamps‘ squad that won the 2021 UEFA Nations League, even scoring a stunning goal in the final against Spain.

Despite the absence of Benzema, France’s squad remains formidable, led by Kylian Mbappe, as they face a tough test to secure a spot in the much-anticipated final.

Karim Benzema out of the semifinal match against Spain

The reason Karim Benzema will not be playing in the semifinal against Spain is that he retired from the national team following France’s loss to Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Karim Benzema of France scores their side’s first goal whilst under pressure from Cesar Azpilicueta of Spain during the UEFA Nations League 2021 Final match between Spain and France. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Benzema’s journey with the national team has been marked by highs and lows. In 2015, he was suspended for five years due to an extortion scandal involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, causing him to miss both UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He made his comeback to the national team in 2021, contributing to France’s historic UEFA Nations League victory. However, just days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Benzema suffered a left thigh injury that kept him out of the tournament, effectively ending his career with Les Bleus.

While Benzema’s absence is significant, France remains a strong contender, determined to prove their mettle and achieve glory at Euro 2024.