Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is notably absent from the French national team squad for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the highly anticipated semifinal clash against Spain.

Why is Hugo Lloris not playing for France vs Spain in Euro 2024 semifinals?

France entered UEFA Euro 2024 as one of the favorites to win the title, and they’ve lived up to expectations by reaching the semifinals, where they’ll face a formidable Spain team. However, Hugo Lloris, a key figure in the team’s past successes, is not guarding the goal.

The 36-year-old, who debuted in 2008 under Raymond Domenech, is Les Bleus‘ most-capped player with 145 appearances and has worn the captain’s armband a record 121 times.

Lloris, now with Los Angeles FC, boasts a stellar international career, having won the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA Nations League with France. Despite his impressive record, Lloris was not included in the roster for Euro 2024.

Hugo Lloris out of the semifinal match against Spain

The reason Hugo Lloris isn’t playing against Spain is that he retired from the French national team in January 2023, following the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Hugo Lloris of France lifts the World Cup trophy to celebrate with his teammates after during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“It’s not easy to announce it, but after 14 years defending this jersey, which I have worn with enormous pleasure, pride, duty, and a sense of responsibility, I think I have reached the end,” Lloris stated in an interview with L’Equipe.

“There comes a time when you have to know how to step aside. I’ve always said and repeated that the France national team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that’s the case, starting with me. I believe the team is ready to move forward, and there’s also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan).” Lloris concluded.

Lloris’ retirement marks the end of an era for French football, but it also paves the way for the next generation of goalkeepers to step up and continue the legacy.