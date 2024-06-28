Why is Marco Verratti not playing for Italy against Switzerland in Euro 2024 Round of 16?
This article explores the reasons behind Marco Verratti's exclusion from the Italian national team at Euro 2024. Find out why the talented midfielder will not be present at the tournament and how it will affect the team in the round of 16 against Switzerland.
One of the most striking absences from Italy‘s squad for Euro2024 is undoubtedly Marco Verratti. The absence of the current Paris Sant Germain player in the Italian team has left fans and experts questioning the reasons behind his exclusion.
Marco Verratti, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar’s Al-Arabi, has not played for the Italian national team since June 2023.
His tireless work in midfield made him a true pillar of the club and a fan favourite. In addition to his talent and audacity, Verratti has become one of the players with the most appearances in the history of Paris Saint-Germain and has played more European games than anyone else in the red and blue shirt. Despite this setback, his outstanding performances throughout the season suggested that he would be a favorite for Italy at Euro 2024.
Marco Verratti out of Euro 2024
Despite this, it happened and although many wonder the reasons for the exclusion, given that the player had shown a good level, in addition to not having presented injuries that justified his absence.
Everything seems to indicate that the decision made by coach Spalletti to exclude Verratti from the Azzurri national team has been strictly technical.
Verratti‘s absence is relevant news for Italian fans, and its impact could be significant on the team’s performance in the round of 16 against Switzerland.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.