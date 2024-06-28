This article explores the reasons behind Marco Verratti's exclusion from the Italian national team at Euro 2024. Find out why the talented midfielder will not be present at the tournament and how it will affect the team in the round of 16 against Switzerland.

Why is Marco Verratti not playing for Italy against Switzerland in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

One of the most striking absences from Italy‘s squad for Euro 2024 is undoubtedly Marco Verratti. The absence of the current Paris Sant Germain player in the Italian team has left fans and experts questioning the reasons behind his exclusion.

Marco Verratti, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar’s Al-Arabi, has not played for the Italian national team since June 2023.

His tireless work in midfield made him a true pillar of the club and a fan favourite. In addition to his talent and audacity, Verratti has become one of the players with the most appearances in the history of Paris Saint-Germain and has played more European games than anyone else in the red and blue shirt. Despite this setback, his outstanding performances throughout the season suggested that he would be a favorite for Italy at Euro 2024.

Marco Verratti out of Euro 2024

Despite this, it happened and although many wonder the reasons for the exclusion, given that the player had shown a good level, in addition to not having presented injuries that justified his absence.

Mario Balotelli of Italy and Marco Verratti celebrate after the second goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group D. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Everything seems to indicate that the decision made by coach Spalletti to exclude Verratti from the Azzurri national team has been strictly technical.

Verratti‘s absence is relevant news for Italian fans, and its impact could be significant on the team’s performance in the round of 16 against Switzerland.