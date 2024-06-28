What happens if Italy lose, win or tie with Switzerland in Euro 2024 Round of 16?
This article discusses the potential consequences for Italy in the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Find out what happens if Italy wins, draws or loses, and how it will affect their path in the tournament.
Italy looking to win third trophy third trophy at Euro 2024, and will face Switzerland in the round of 16 , the Azzurri squad, hoping to obtain a favorable result that will allow them to continue advancing in the European Championship.
The Italian national team won in its first match 2-1 against Albania. In their second match against the Spanish national team, the Italian team had a stumble and lost by the minimum, 1-0, with a fateful own goal.
In the last group stage match, Italy was playing for their lives against Croatia to advance to the next round, they had to win or draw to qualify. In a match full of emotions, they equalized on the hour, in the 90 + 8th minute, with a final result of 1 to 1 against Croatia.
What happens if Italy beast Switzerland?
If Italy wins against Switzerland, they will qualify directly for the quarter-finals and face the winner of the key between England and Slovakia.
