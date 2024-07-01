The stakes will be high when France and Belgium face off in Dusseldorf today with a ticket to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals on the line. Which is why many are surprised not to see Ousmane Dembele playing from the get-go.
The Paris Saint-Germain star started in all three group stage games in this year European Championship, so it’s quite a surprise he suddenly gets dropped in such a big game.
Dembele doesn’t have any injury, so his presence on the bench against Belgium is just a tactical decision by coach Didier Deschamps, who opted to start Marcus Thuram alongside Kylian Mbappe up front.
France vs Belgium: Lineups
France’s starting eleven: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernández; N’Golo Kanté, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappé, Marcus Thuram.
Belgium’s starting lineup: Koen Casteels; Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku.
Euro 2024 bracket: Who will France or Belgium play in the quarterfinals?
France or Belgium game will take on the winner of the round of 16 tie between Portugal and Slovenia. This side of the bracket looks like the toughest one in the Euro 2024, as the other quarterfinal clash will see Spain vs. Germany.
