With France taking on Belgium in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16, many wonder whether Kylian Mbappe will play from the get-go in Dusseldorf.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for France vs Belgium in the Euro 2024 round of 16 today?

France and Belgium will battle it out for a place in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals when they clash in Dusseldorf today. But the question many are making is whether Kylian Mbappe will play for Les Bleus.

The 25-year-old, who will play for Real Madrid after this European Championship, broke his nose in France’s debut against Austria. After watching the goalless draw against the Netherlands on the bench, he returned to action in the group stage finale against Poland wearing a mask.

Therefore, Mbappe is starting for France against Belgium today, once again with a mask to continue protecting his nose. Even if that’s not so comfortable for the striker.

Kylian Mbappe doesn’t like playing with a mask

“Playing with a mask is an absolute horror. As soon as I can take it off, I’ll take it off. It’s boring! Initially I felt I was in 3D and I’d been invited to the Euros as a VIP. I could see the people but I felt it wasn’t me playing,” Mbappe said at a press conference ahead of the Belgium game.

Kylian Mbappe with the mask.

France’s predicted lineup vs Belgium

With Kylian Mbappe playing from the get-go, coach Didier Deschamps counts on a French squad at full strength to try and seal a place in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

France’s starting eleven vs Belgium: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Mbappé, Thuram.