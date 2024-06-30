France is set to face Belgium in one of the most anticipated matches of the Round of 16 at Euro 2024. This clash will determine who advances to the quarter-finals.

What happens if France lose, win or tie with Belgium in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

France is one of the favorite teams to win UEFA Euro 2024, aiming for their third title in the competition’s history. However, Kylian Mbappe and his team face a formidable challenge in Round of 16 against Belgium, led by the dynamic Kevin De Bruyne.

Didier Deschamps‘ squad kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria. Unfortunately, they lost star striker Kylian Mbappe due to an injury during the match, sidelining him for the second game, which ended in a draw against the Netherlands.

With Mbappe back in action, France faced Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in their third match. Despite his return, France couldn’t secure a win, and the match ended in another draw. This result placed Les Bleus second in their group, setting up a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter with Belgium.

What happens if France beat Belgium?

If France overcome Belgium, they will qualify directly to the quarterfinals, where they will play the winner of the match between Portugal and Slovenia on Friday, July 5th at the Volksparkstadion.

What happens if France and Belgium draw?

If the match between France and Belgium ends in a draw at regulation time, they must play an extra time of 30 minutes (15 minutes both halves). In case that the tie persists in this extra time, they will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals from penalty shootout.

What happens if France lose to Belgium?

If Belgium beat France, Kylian Mbappe’s team will be automatically eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 and Belgium will advance to the quarter-finals to play either CR7’s Portugal or Slovenia.