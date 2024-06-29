Riccardo Calafiori has been one of the best players for Italy in UEFA Euro 2024. However, the defender won't be available against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Why is Riccardo Calafiori not playing for Italy against Switzerland today in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Riccardo Calafiori was the hero for Italy during the last game of the group stage in UEFA Euro 2024 against Croatia. In the last play of the match, the defender ran furiously with the ball and, suddenly, deliver a brilliant assist for Mattia Zaccagni.

It was a display of courage applauded in his country and worldwide because the famous Azzurri were on the verge of elimination. Without that 1-1 draw at Leipzig, they almost had no chances as third place of Group B.

Now, even as defending champions of the tournament, Italy aren’t clear favorites to beat Switzerland in the Round of 16. Furthermore, things just got more complicated for coach Spalletti as Calafiori is officially out for the game.

Riccardo Calafiori will not play today for Italy against Switzerland in the Round of 16 at the UEFA Euro 2024 because he is suspended. The defender accumulated two yellow cards in the group stage and automatically got the sanction.

Calafiori received the yellow cards in the games against Albania and Croatia. According to UEFA procedures, the cards only disappear from record after the quarterfinals.

If Italy beat Switzerland in the Round of 16, Riccardo Calafiori will be available to play in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between England and Slovakia.