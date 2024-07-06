England are playing Switzerland for a place in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals, which is why many are surprised to see Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting for England vs Switzerland in Euro 2024?

England and Switzerland are battling it out for a ticket to the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals, in a crucial game for the Three Lions’ aspirations. Therefore, Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s presence on the bench is taking many by surprise.

The Liverpool star is one of the best at his position, but England manager Gareth Southgate doesn’t seem to hold him in high regard. Alexander-Arnold doesn’t have any injury, so the reason he’not starting for England against Switzerland is simply because Southgate opted to try his luck with other players.

With a 3-4-3 formation, Southgate is starting Kyle Walker at the back three, with Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier on the wings. In the middle of the park, where Alexander-Arnold played in the first two matches, Kobbie Mainoo is the one playing alongside Declan Rice.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has surprisingly been used as a central midfielder by Southgate in England‘s win over Serbia in their Euro 2024 debut and in the draw against Denmark a few days later.

Marc Guehi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier of England interact prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The Liverpool product, however, started to fall down in the pecking order in the group stage finale, seeing only six minutes of action in the goalless tie against Slovenia, coming off the bench to play at right-back. In the round of 16 dramatic win over Slovakia, Arnold didn’t even get to see the field.

England looking for first ever Euro triumph

The Three Lions hope to redeem themselves in this year’s European Championship in Germany after failing to go the distance in Euro 2020, where they got their hearts broken by Italy on penalties in a dramatic final at Wembley.

England have never lifted the Euros so far, which is why this could be a great opportunity to end an elusive quest for the trophy. In the event they beat Switzerland, Southgate’s side will play the Netherlands or Turkey.