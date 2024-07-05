England, shrouded in doubt, faces its most demanding test at the European Championship: Switzerland, which is looking to reach its first semi-final.

What happens if England lose, win or tie with Switzerland in 2024 Euro quarterfinals?

England and Switzerland meet for the third time in a European Championship, but never before in a knockout stage. The Three Lions, with a sea of doubts about their coach and some key figures such as Jude Bellingham, are looking to clear up the unknowns in this Euro 2024.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is experiencing a sweet moment: they are in the quarter-finals for the second time in a row and have their entire squad available, but five players are suspended.

England is coming off a win over Slovakia in the round of 16, with an agonizing goal from Jude Bellingham to force extra time and another from Harry Kane. For its part, Switzerland comes from beating Italy 2-0.

What happens if England beats Switzerland?

If England win against Switzerland, they will qualify directly for the semifinal and face the winner of the key between Netherlands and Turkey.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What happens if England and Switzerland draw?

If England draw in this Quarterfinal Match, at the end of regulation time, the Match will go to extra time and 30 minutes will be added [Two halves of 15 minutes each]. If the tie persists at the end of extra time, it will be decided by penalties who is the team that goes to the semifinals.

What happens if England lose to Switzerland?

If England lose to Switzerland in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, they will be officially eliminated from the tournament and it will be Switzerland who advances to the semifinals.

Will England be able to overcome their doubts and advance to the semi-finals? Or will it be Switzerland that celebrates a historic qualification?