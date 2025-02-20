Victor Wembanyama receives strong support from Spurs teammate Chris Paul after season-ending injury

The San Antonio Spurs received devastating news on Thursday, confirming that Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. In light of the situation, his teammate, Chris Paul, shared a heartfelt message of support.

“We know losing a big part of our team like that is by committee and trust me, you can’t replace Vic,” Paul said during a press conference on Thursday, as shared by The Spurs Way on X. The veteran guard added with a touch of humor: “I can’t stand on a guy’s shoulders and block every shot that comes toward the rim.”

However, Chris quickly became serious again, emphasizing that Wembanyama’s absence will be felt not just on the court. “Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room, I think, is what we’ll miss most,” he remarked.

Wemby’s injury is not the only tough obstacle the Spurs have faced this season. The team has also been navigating the mild stroke of head coach Gregg Popovich, who has been sidelined since early November. “It’s been extremely tough, to say the least,” Chris Paul acknowledged. “Especially with this organization and how they put everything into perspective.”

San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul.

Reflecting on both the coaching situation and Wembanyama’s injury, the 39-year-old guard added, “Obviously, the Pop situation, knowing what he means… Vic, you know, him playing in his first All-Star Game, I think, for us, we know we got a job to do.” He concluded with a message of unity: “Just like anybody, we worry about our people.”

How Wembanyama’s issue was discovered

Victor Wembanyama had been playing with the Spurs last week before participating in All-Star Weekend, where he took part in activities on both Saturday and Sunday. However, in the days following the event, the player felt unusual symptoms that raised concern both for him and the organization.

“Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern,” reported Sam Amick of The Athletic on his X account. “When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis.” Despite this, the franchise is optimistic: “The Spurs are very confident he’ll be healthy and ready at the start of next season.”

Comparison to Chris Bosh’s struggles

When the news about Wembanyama broke, many fans recalled the case of Chris Bosh, who struggled with blood clots in the latter years of his career, eventually forcing him to leave the Miami Heat and retire. However, initial reports suggest that Wembanyama’s situation is less dire.

“Spurs are optimistic Wembanyama will recover in time for next season,” said Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News on X. “Not worried about his long-term health. I’m told this is not as serious as the Chris Bosh blood clot issue.”