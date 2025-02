Each year, the world’s best tennis players compete on the sport’s four most iconic stages. They battle not only for the glory and honor of lifting a Grand Slam trophy but also for a multimillion-dollar reward that reflects the level of competition.

In 2024, the US Open broke records with a total prize pool of $75 million. Wimbledon, always elegant, rewarded its champions with several million pounds, while Roland Garros, the jewel of clay courts, also allocated a significant sum.

Beyond the money, winning a title means engraving one’s name in tennis history, joining the elite of the sport’s greatest, and, of course, securing a considerable fortune along the way. So, how much do these champions actually earn?

How much prize money do Grand Slam winners get?

The cash prizes for Grand Slam winners vary each year, but recently, the champions of the most important tennis tournaments in the world receive significant amounts for their efforts and victories.

Serena Williams kisses her trophy after winning a match against Martina Hingis of Switzerland during the US Open in 1999. (Source: Jamie Squire /Allsport)

At the Australian Open, the winner of the men’s and women’s singles categories receives approximately 2.975 million Australian dollars, which is equivalent to around 1.9 million US dollars.

At the French Open (Roland Garros), the champions receive 2.3 million euros, which translates to about 2.5 million dollars. The prizes are usually quite substantial, helping to boost the reputation and fortunes of the players.

At Wimbledon, the prize for the singles champions is 2.35 million pounds, or about 3 million dollars. Finally, at the US Open, the individual category winners receive 3 million dollars.

Each of these tournaments also awards smaller prizes to the doubles and mixed doubles champions, which, while considerable, do not reach the same figures as those in the singles competitions, as reported.

The last 10 winners of each of the Grand Slam tournaments

Australian Open

Men

2025: Jannik Sinner (Italy) – $3.5 million

2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy) – $3.5 million

2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.975 million

2022: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $2.875 million

2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.75 million

2020: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.75 million

2019: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.9 million

2018: Roger Federer (Switzerland) – $2.8 million

2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland) – $2.6 million

2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.1 million

Women

2025: Madison Keys (USA) – $3.5 million

2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – $3.5 million

2023: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – $2.975 million

2022: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – $2.875 million

2021: Naomi Osaka (Japan) – $2.75 million

2020: Sofia Kenin (USA) – $2.75 million

2019: Naomi Osaka (Japan) – $2.9 million

2018: Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) – $2.8 million

2017: Serena Williams (USA) – $2.6 million

2016: Angelique Kerber (Germany) – $2.1 million

Roland Garros (French Open)

Men

2024: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – $2.6 million

2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.5 million

2022: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $2.4 million

2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $1.7 million

2020: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $1.9 million

2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $2.6 million

2018: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $2.5 million

2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $2.4 million

2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.3 million

2015: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) – $2.0 million

Women

2024: Iga Świątek (Poland) – $2.5 million

2023: Iga Świątek (Poland) – $2.5 million

2022: Iga Świątek (Poland) – $2.4 million

2021: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) – $1.6 million

2020: Iga Świątek (Poland) – $1.7 million

2019: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – $2.5 million

2018: Simona Halep (Romania) – $2.4 million

2017: Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia) – $2.3 million

2016: Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) – $2 million

2015: Serena Williams (USA) – $2 million

Wimbledon

Men

2024: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – $3.43 million

2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $3.05 million

2022: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.7 million

2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.3 million

2020: Tournament canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $3.05 million

2018: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.95 million

2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland) – $2.85 million

2016: Andy Murray (United Kingdom) – $2.6 million

2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $2.4 million

Women

2024: Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic) – $3.45 million

2023: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – $3.05 million

2022: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – $2.7 million

2021: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – $2.3 million

2020: Tournament canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Simona Halep (Romania) – $3.05 million

2018: Angelique Kerber (Germany) – $2.95 million

2017: Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) – $2.85 million

2016: Serena Williams (USA) – $2.6 million

2015: Serena Williams (USA) – $2.4 million

US Open

Men

2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy) – $3.6 million

2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $3 million

2022: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – $2.6 million

2021: Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – $2.5 million

2020: Dominic Thiem (Austria) – $3 million

2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $3.8 million

2018: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $3.8 million

2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain) – $3.7 million

2016: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) – $3.5 million

2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – $3.3 million

Woman

2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – $3.6 million

2023: Coco Gauff (USA) – $3 million

2022: Iga Świątek (Poland) – $2.6 million

2021: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) – $2.5 million

2020: Naomi Osaka (Japan) – $3 million

2019: Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – $3.8 million

2018: Naomi Osaka (Japan) – $3.8 million

2017: Sloane Stephens (USA) – $3.7 million

2016: Angelique Kerber (Germany) – $3.5 million

2015: Flavia Pennetta (Italy) – $3.5 million