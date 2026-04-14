Wings star Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd still have unfinished business

The Dallas Wings could be one of the teams with young talent ready to break out in the years ahead. Azzi Fudd knows her connection with Paige Bueckers, which was built at UConn Huskies, could show big things in the WNBA.

“I feel like there’s still so much left on the table and so much unknown… I can’t wait, obviously, to play with her again, but to play with every single one of them,” Fudd stated to the press.

The team led by Jose Fernandez will have an interesting season opener: May 9 vs the Indiana Fever. Can the coach get his stars to click and deliver a big statement win in the WNBA?

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Fudd’s leap to the WNBA

During her final season at UConn, Azzi Fudd reminded the world why she is considered one of the purest shooters in basketball history. Starting all 39 games, she averaged a career-high 17.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Azzi Fudd of UConn poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Her efficiency was historic, posting shooting splits of 48.9% from the field, 45.5% from three-point range, and an nearly perfect 95.5% from the free-throw line. Fudd led the entire nation with 117 made three-pointers, the fourth-most in UConn single-season history, cementing her legacy as a 2026 First-Team All-American and the eventual #1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

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Bueckers looks to improve on her rookie season

Last year, Bueckers delivered a historic rookie season with the Wings, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. She captured the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award after becoming the first rookie in league history to average 15+ points and 5+ assists while shooting over 45% from the field.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Bueckers aims to elevate her efficiency and playmaking, a goal made much more attainable by the arrival of her longtime friend and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.

With Fudd’s elite floor-spacing and sharpshooting (45.5% from 3 in her final college season), Bueckers will have more room to operate and a trusted perimeter threat to boost her assist numbers as they seek to lead the Wings to a deep playoff run.

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The Wings’ other Draft pick

With the 31st overall pick (first selection of the third round), the Dallas Wings selected Zee Spearman, a versatile 6-foot-4 forward from the University of Tennessee. Known for her interior presence and rebounding tenacity, Spearman averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during her final season with the Lady Vols.

Beyond her ability to protect the rim, she has shown significant growth as a floor-spacer, recording career highs in three-pointers made last year. Her length and defensive mobility make her a strategic addition to a Wings frontcourt looking for reliable depth behind their newly formed superstar perimeter.