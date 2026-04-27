Paige Bueckers denies playing any role in Wings’ selection of girlfriend Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd broke the internet when the former UConn Huskies teammates confirmed to be in a relationship. They took over the spotlight once again after the Dallas Wings selected Fudd first overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft, meaning they are back on the same team. However, as much noise as there is behind the pick, Bueckers has made it clear she had no voice or vote in the organization’s decision.

“Azzi Fudd was the number one draft pick because she earned it,” Bueckers said during a press conference, via reporter Landon Thomas. “It had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with who she is as a human being, as a basketball player, her resilience, her strength, and her career-year in UConn. Azzi is her own great individual person and she should be celebrated as such.“

Bueckers went on to say her personal relationship with Fudd is no one’s business but their own. As she answered a question from the media on the topic—which is one of the biggest storylines going into the 2026 WNBA season—Bueckers made it clear this would be the lone time she addressed the issue.

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Why was there such a loud buzz behind the pick?

As soon as the Wings‘ first overall pick in 2026 was announced, social media exploded with fans questioning the decision. Many believed Fudd wasn’t the best prospect in her class. Prospects such as Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles, and international standout Awa Fam Thiam were ranked above Fudd by some analysts.

Azzi Fudd during the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament

Make no mistake, Fudd is one of the best in the country, and she was the No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2021 for a reason. However, she has battled injuries early in her career, and the fact she was drafted by the organization that selected her girlfriend, Bueckers, first overall in 2025 raised some suspicion. However, it’s not like the Wings reached with their selection.

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Still, the front office in Dallas knew what would happen by drafting Fudd. Now, they expect the on-the-court product in May and beyond to be worth the headaches in April.

Did Bueckers’ presence play a role?

Bueckers firmly denied having anything to do with the selection, but it’s hard to believe the face of the franchise wasn’t asked for her two cents or wasn’t in the room when discussing what route the Wings should take in the 2026 WNBA Draft. One way or another, Bueckers’ presence may have played a role.

Perhaps Dallas knew selecting Fudd would keep Bueckers on its good side. The Wings finished the 2025 campaign with a 10–34 record, that earned them the first overall pick in 2026, and drafting Fudd out of college may have been the easiest way to keep the franchise savior happy.

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When does the 2026 WNBA season start?

The 2026 WNBA season will tip off on May 8 with a tripleheader. The Connecticut Sun will visit the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics will take on the Toronto Tempo in Canada, and the Golden State Valkyries will play at the home of the Seattle Storm. As for Dallas, its schedule will open with a bang.

Bueckers, Fudd, and the Wings will take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Talk about making a first impression, with the duo of Bueckers and Fudd taking on the face of the WNBA.