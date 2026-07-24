Where is the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend taking place?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend will spotlight the league's biggest stars with three days of basketball, fan events, and celebrations. The host city and venues will take center stage during the WNBA's 30th anniversary season.

Chicago will become the center of the basketball world as the Women’s National Basketball Association celebrates its 30th season with one of the league’s biggest annual events: the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The weekend extends far beyond the All-Star Game, featuring WNBA Live at McCormick Place, player appearances, interactive fan activities and community programs, making it a citywide celebration of women’s basketball.

With many of the league’s biggest stars expected to take the floor, it promises to blend elite competition with entertainment and fan engagement. Fans can expect three days packed with some of the brightest talent under the spotlight.

Advertisement

Where will the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game be played?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, July 25. The home of the NBA‘s Chicago Bulls and NHL‘s Chicago Blackhawks will host the league’s premier midseason event for the second time.

Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

While the All-Star Game itself takes place at the United Center, the weekend is designed as a citywide celebration rather than a single-night event. The league announced the city as host in 2025, marking its return as host after previously staging the event in 2022.

Advertisement

2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Thursday, July 23

WNBA Live presented by AWS (5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CT) at McCormick Place

Orange Carpet at McCormick Place

WNBA Way at McCormick Place

Friday, July 24

WNBA Live presented by AWS (10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT) at McCormick Place

State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) at Wintrust Arena

Kia WNBA Skills Challenge (Shooting Stars) at Wintrust Arena

Saturday, July 25

WNBA Live presented by AWS (10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT) at McCormick Place

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT) at United Center, Chicago

Advertisement

What events are included in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend includes the All-Star Game, the 3-Point Contest, the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, WNBA Live, fan experiences, community programs and several special events held across Chicago from July 23-25.

The festivities are spread between the United Center, Wintrust Arena, McCormick Place, the Obama Presidential Center and other locations throughout the city. One of the weekend’s biggest attractions before the All-Star Game is Friday night’s competition at Wintrust Arena.

The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest brings together many of the league’s best long-range shooters, while the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge tests players in passing, dribbling, and shooting. Both events are nationally televised and have become staples of the league’s annual showcase.

Advertisement

Fans can also visit WNBA Live presented by AWS, an immersive basketball festival hosted at McCormick Place. The interactive experience features player appearances, autograph sessions, sponsor activations, merchandise stores, basketball clinics and entertainment.