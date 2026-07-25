Which artist is performing at the halftime show of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

As the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game takes center stage in Chicago, the spotlight isn't only on basketball. A global music star is set to headline the halftime show, adding another must-watch moment to one of the league's biggest nights.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will feature Tyla as the halftime show performer, bringing one of the fastest-rising global music stars to center court in Chicago. The WNBA has increasingly turned its All-Star Weekend into a big celebration.

The South African singer is set to perform at United Center on July 25, just one day after releasing her highly anticipated second studio album, APOP*, adding even more anticipation to the league’s biggest showcase.

Known for global hits like “Water” and her growing influence on the Afrobeats and pop scenes, the two-time Grammy winner arrives as the league continues to reach record audiences and expand its cultural footprint.

Advertisement

What time is Tyla’s halftime performance expected to begin?

Tyla’s halftime performance is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET, although the WNBA has not announced an official start time. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25.

Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Halftime does not have a fixed clock time because it depends on game flow, replay reviews, fouls, and timeouts. Fans watching live on ABC and Disney+ can expect Tyla to take the court shortly after the second quarter concludes.

Advertisement

The performance is one of the highlights of the evening, coming just one day after the release of her sophomore album, APOP*. The WNBA announced the Grammy-winning South African artist as the official halftime headliner on July 16.

“I’m honored to be a part of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game this year. These athletes bring so much power and heart to what they do, and I’m excited to share the stage and bring A*POP to my supporters“, the artist said.

What songs could Tyla perform during the 2026 WNBA All-Star halftime show?

The WNBA has not revealed Tyla’s official halftime setlist, but it is widely expected that the singer will combine her biggest global hits with songs from her newly released album APOP*. Among the most likely songs to appear are:

Advertisement

“Water” – Tyla’s worldwide breakthrough hit and the song that introduced her to mainstream audiences.

“Push 2 Start” – The Grammy-winning single that helped earn her a second Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.

“IS IT LOVE” – One of the lead singles from APOP*.

“CHANEL” – Another track released ahead of the album.

“SHE DID IT AGAIN” (featuring Zara Larsson) – A recent collaboration highlighted by the WNBA in its official announcement.

Because halftime performances typically last between eight and 12 minutes, she is expected to perform a medley rather than full versions of each song. Artists at major sporting events usually focus on their most recognizable tracks.

Who performed at previous WNBA All-Star halftime shows?

The WNBA has featured several high-profile music stars at previous All-Star halftime shows, reflecting the league’s growing emphasis on combining elite basketball with major entertainment.

Advertisement

Year Halftime performer 2025 GloRilla 2024 Pitbull 2023 Kehlani 2019 Teyana Taylor

GloRilla headlined the 2025 halftime show in Indianapolis, bringing one of hip-hop’s biggest names to the event. Her performance was praised for highlighting the strong connection between women’s basketball and contemporary music.

A year earlier, Pitbull energized fans in Phoenix with a performance featuring many of his signature hits, while Kehlani delivered the halftime show during the 2023 All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

With Tyla joining that list in 2026, the WNBA continues to expand the entertainment value of All-Star Weekend by pairing its showcase game with internationally recognized performers.