Westbrook appears to take a subtle dig at former teams while expressing gratitude to the Nuggets

When it seemed like Russell Westbrook‘s career was nearing its twilight following lackluster stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the 2016-17 MVP found new life with the Denver Nuggets. Now, he’s thriving as a key piece under Michael Malone alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

In a season where many expected Jokic to shoulder the majority of the load, Westbrook has stepped up in a major way. The veteran guard has rediscovered his rhythm, complementing Jokic’s unique playmaking abilities.

Earlier in the season, the Nuggets struggled to a 10-11 record while Westbrook came off the bench. However, since being elevated to the starting lineup, Denver has surged, going 17-5 and looking like a legitimate contender.

After Thursday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook expressed his gratitude toward the Nuggets while appearing to take a subtle jab at his former teams.

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Colby Jones #20 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Golden 1 Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I’m grateful for them wanting me to come here, and then second, getting here and allowing me to be able to be who I’ve been my entire career,” Westbrook said. “So, I’m grateful for that. Nikola (Jokic) has been a huge advocate for that, for the betterment of the team. And I’m grateful to share the court with the best player in the world, and I don’t take that opportunity for granted“.

A history of subtle criticism toward former teams

This isn’t the first time Westbrook has alluded to his frustrations with his former teams, particularly the Lakers and Clippers. Before the start of this season, Westbrook discussed how the Lakers didn’t allow him to play in a role that suited his skill set.

“To be honest, (my skill set) was unique; they just didn’t put me in a position to be unique. I was in a position where I was playing not my position,” Westbrook said during a training session with the Nuggets in September 2024.

Jokic praises his connection with Westbrook

Following a win against the 76ers, Nikola Jokic also shared high praise for Westbrook and their growing chemistry. “I just love the connection because I just need to look at him, and he knows exactly what I’m thinking,” Jokic said. “He just waits for me to get to the spot, and he always passes it at the right time”.

Jokic also defended Westbrook from critics who questioned his value after his stints in Los Angeles. “I mean, he’s a great player,” Jokic added. “I think people and the teams that he was passed [around by] misunderstood him and didn’t give him the opportunity to be who he is”.