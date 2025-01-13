Former Chicago Sky player addresses rumors of leaving team because of Angel Reese

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is preparing to star in the first season of Unrivaled. Apart from helping her hone her skills during the WNBA season, the new 3v3 league camp has allowed her to spend more time with colleagues from other teams, including former Sky player Marina Mabrey.

Mabrey, a shooting guard, was first drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. She then played with the Dallas Wings, before landing in the Chicago Sky, where she played for a season and a half. In July 2024, she was traded to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 1st round pick and the rights to swap 2026 first round picks.

In a new video shared by Reese, the forward asked Mabrey to “address” the rumors that she left the Sky due to “issues” with her. “Money Mabrey, I have a conspiracy. People want to know. Marina, did you leave Chicago because of me?” Reese asked.

“No!” Mabrey immediately responded, with both laughing. “I love Angel, the real ones know,” she added, officially shutting down any rumors of bad blood between them. Actually, Mabrey had spoken before about her decision to leave Sky.

“Being part of a team like this that is so disciplined with a championship mindset, I haven’t been part of that yet,” Mabrey told reporters in Boston in August, in a comment that was taken as a dig at Chicago. However, 2025 might be a different story for both the Sun and the Sky.

Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun will start a new era

Last season, the Connecticut Sun were eliminated in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx, which ended up being the finalists. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky failed to reach a berth in the postseason. Both teams will have a fresh start in 2025.

The Sun will now be coached by Rachid Meziane, who replaces Stephanie White, who left the team in October 2023 to become the head coach of the Indiana Fever. The team will probably also suffer a major reestructuration as many of their key players, such as Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones (unrestricted), DeWanna Bonner and more, are set to hit free agency.

On the other hand, the Chicago Sky let go of Teresa Weatherspoon to bring Tyler Marsh, former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach. With Reese and Kamilla Cardoso as their signature players, it’s going to be interesting to see which moves the Sky makes in the market.

