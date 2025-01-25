Former Ravens RB makes shocking statement about Lamar Jackson's place in NFL history

Lamar Jackson‘s talent is undoubtedly one of the highest seen in recent years in the NFL. With two MVPs, the former Louisville player sparks many debates about whether he’s considered one of the best in the history of the sport. A former teammate of his with the Baltimore Ravens dared to make a pointed reflection on where he would rank in a hypothetical list.

J.K. Dobbins, current running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Lamar played together in Baltimore for three seasons before the former Ohio State Buckeyes player eventually joined the Los Angeles franchise. During that time, they built a strong relationship both on and off the field.

In a recent appearance with Kay Adams on her show Up&Adams, Dobbins made it clear what he feels about the quarterback, stating that for him, Lamar Jackson is clearly one of the best players to ever play the position.

“I love Lamar so much, like a brother,” Dobbins said. “Not only is he one of the best quarterbacks ever to live, but he’s the best person in the world. I knew some of the things that happened in that game the media is gonna say it’s his fault maybe, or people are going to say he can’t win, but he can. He’s a legend. He’s amazing.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

“So I stay away from that because I love all them boys on that team still because they were my guys. So I leave that stuff alone. I ain’t see none of it,” the running back also added.

Lamar’s greatest desire

Lamar’s breakout in the NFL a few years ago led many to believe that the Baltimore Ravens could become serious contenders for a Super Bowl title. Unfortunately, both for him and the franchise, this has yet to happen.

J.K. Dobbins witnessed firsthand Lamar Jackson’s desires since his arrival in the league, and he was clear in mentioning that all Jackson wants, along with his team, is to be able to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“I was there with him. He wants that ring really bad,” Dobbins said. “He couldn’t care less about an MVP.”

