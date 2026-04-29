Fever secure Caitlin Clark with her 4th-year option: What will happen with her contract in the future?

The Indiana Fever officially exercised Caitlin Clark’s fourth-year option, securing the star guard through the 2027 season. Under the updated CBA, Clark’s compensation has seen a massive spike compared to previous rookie scales: The exercised option is valued at a salary of approximately $597,596 for the upcoming season.

While this year, Stephanie White’s star player will earn a salary of $528,846, under the league’s new rules her financial future appears to be much more promising.

Because Clark earned All-WNBA honors as a rookie, she has unique leverage. What’s this story about? She is eligible to renegotiate her fourth-year salary into a much higher figure or sign a multi-year extension as early as this year. Also, she could be eligible for a max contract extension worth up to $1.3 million per year.

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The message from the Indiana Fever is clear: they aim to keep their franchise star for years to come. It remains to be seen what will happen in the near future, but the outlook appears favorable for both sides.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark’s salary compared to Angel Reese’s

While both players are seeing historic pay increases under the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a notable gap remains in their base compensation for the 2026 season.

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Angel Reese is set to earn approximately $350,692 this year, a massive leap from her previous rookie-scale salary but still significantly lower than the figures projected for Clark. Beyond the financial shift, Reese’s career is entering a new chapter following her recent blockbuster trade from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream earlier this April.

This move, which sent Reese to Atlanta in exchange for multiple first-round picks, marks a major transition as she looks to anchor a new franchise while navigating the WNBA’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Angel Reese looks on at Courtside.

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Clark is eagerly awaiting the new WNBA season

With Caitlin Clark at full physical strength, the Indiana Fever are entering a crucial stretch as they transition from their preseason success—highlighted by a dominant 109–91 win over the Liberty—into the official 2026 campaign. Their final preseason tune-ups include a home matchup tonight, April 30, against the Dallas Wings, followed by a meeting with the Nigerian National Team on May 2.

The regular season kicks off with high expectations on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against Dallas, marking the start of a demanding May schedule that features key road tests against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries.