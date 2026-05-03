Caitlin Clark’s injury playing for Fever against Wings is not as concerning as it was thought

If there is one thing Caitlin Clark does not want to repeat, it is missing minutes on the court with the Indiana Fever. During her team’s appearance in what was a loss to the Dallas Wings, she scared everyone after hitting her kneecap on the floor, but fortunately it was not serious.

Chloe Peterson, through her X account, reported that Clark did not have any overnight swelling or any residual issues from this incident. The Fever can breathe easy, as everything appears to be continuing normally for their key player.

13 minutes on the court, 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Nigeria national team eased any concerns about her health status. It looks like the next WNBA season will feature one of its biggest stars from the start in great shape.

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Moments Clark doesn’t want to relive

Caitlin Clark’s 2025 season was unfortunately cut short by a persistent groin injury, limiting her to just 13 appearances. Despite the lack of availability, she was superb on the court, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Heading into 2026, her primary focus is a full recovery and a rigorous conditioning program to ensure she stays healthy and available for the entire campaign.

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After the Fever exercised her fourth-year option, both the franchise and Clark will look to improve on last season’s performance and firmly establish themselves among the league’s elite by reaching the Finals.

Fever deliver dominant performance against Nigeria

The Indiana Fever closed their preseason with a dominant 105-57 victory over the Nigeria national team, following a tough 80-95 loss against the Dallas Wings. Caitlin Clark remained the focal point, putting up 21 points against Dallas before adding 12 points and 4 assists in limited minutes against Nigeria.

Kelsey Mitchell also shined with 17 points in the finale, while Aliyah Boston made a strong return with 6 assists. Looking ahead, the Fever will face Dallas again on May 9 to kick off the regular season, focusing on maintaining this health and offensive rhythm.

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