Fever star Caitlin Clark ranks in Top 10 of highest-paid female athletes, Coco Gauff leads

After a standout year as one of the most followed WNBA athletes, Caitlin Clark has joined the list of the highest-paid female athletes.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become one of the highest-paid athletes
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become one of the highest-paid athletes

By Natalia Lobo

After an outstanding year in which she became one of the most followed athletes in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has now joined the elite ranks of the highest-paid female athletes. She is the only basketball player on the list, published by Sportico, which is led by tennis star Coco Gauff.

Clark’s total earnings of the year are reported at $11.1 million, placing her just behind No. 9, Simone Biles, who also earned $11.1 million. Gauff, who tops the list for the second consecutive year, earned $30.4 million, including endorsements.

While Clark’s WNBA salary is $76,535, her reported earnings on the list are listed as $100,000. The additional $23,465 is attributed to bonus payments, according to Sportico, in addition to her base rookie salary.

Clark’s significant earnings also stem from several NIL deals she secured during her college career, including partnerships with Gatorade, State Farm, and Panini. Her largest deal to date is an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike.

Clark recently turned down an offer to play in Unrivaled, a new 3v3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which reportedly offered her $1 million to join its inaugural season set to begin in January in Miami.

WNBA players push for higher salaries

The upcoming CBA negotiations between the WNBA and its players are set to be critical for the league’s future. With the current agreement expiring after the 2024 season, players are advocating for higher pay, better benefits, and improved travel conditions.

On the WNBA’s side, balancing these demands with financial sustainability will be a key challenge. Despite rising revenues, concerns about the league’s long-term profitability persist. Major points of discussion are expected to include salary caps, revenue sharing, and player contracts.

Tennis players dominate the list

Unsurprisingly, seven of the ten highest-paid female athletes are tennis players. In addition to Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Zheng Qinwen, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu occupy the third to seventh spots, respectively. Meanwhile, freestyle skier Eileen Gu and golfer Nelly Korda are the only non-tennis players on the list, joining Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark.

