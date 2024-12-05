WNBA News: Loyd requests trade from Storm following investigation into bullying allegations

All-star guard Jewell Loyd requested a trade from the Seattle Storm, reported Chicago Sun-Times. The news comes just a day after the franchise announced that an external investigation into reported accusations of harassment and bullying by the team’s coaching staff had concluded without finding any violations.

According to ESPN, Loyd, who is a six-time All-Star and three-time all-WNBA selection, was the player who filed the complaint detailing the allegations against the Seattle staff. Loyd is a veteran of the team, having helped them win their 2018 and 2020 titles.

While Loyd signed a two-year extension in September 2023, helping the team attract massive free agent signings heading into 2024 in Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Like most WNBA players, she is set to become a free agent in 2026, when a new collective bargaining agreement is expected to come into effect.

“The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations,” the team said in a statement, published by ESPN. “The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying.

Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm looks on in the first quarter of Game One of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect.”

The investigation found no fault

Allegations of harassment and bullying by the Seattle Storm’s coaching staff were first reported last month, with the claims now known to have involved Jewell Loyd. The mistreatment allegedly occurred during practices and games throughout the 2024 season, reportedly linked to concerns over player performance.

The investigation into these claims was reportedly initiated by the experiences of several players on the team, though further details regarding the allegations remain unclear. The Storm hired an external law firm to conduct an independent review of the situation. Both the WNBA and the players association were informed about the investigation, which officially concluded on Wednesday.

Noelle Quinn, a former WNBA player who was teammates with Loyd from 2016 to 2018, completed her fourth season as head coach of the Storm in 2024. Quinn’s coaching staff this past season included former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman, former head coach Pokey Chatman, and Perry Huang.