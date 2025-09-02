In the heart of New York, Jonquel Jones has carved a reputation as one of the most commanding presences in the WNBA. With a blend of size and grit, she has become a cornerstone for the Liberty’s growing championship ambitions.

Her path from Freeport to basketball’s brightest stage is a story built on resilience and reinvention. Beyond the dazzling stats and MVP honors, she embodies the determination of an athlete who continues to redefine her role with every season.

Yet, her profile extends well past the hardwood. From her personal milestones to her defining on-court moments, she has layered a career that speaks to impact, evolution, and legacy. Each chapter reveals a piece of the player she has become.

How old is Jonquel Jones?

Jonquel Orthea Jones, hailing from Freeport, Bahamas, entered the world on January 5, 1994, making her 31 years old as of early 2025. Her journey is rooted in resilience—from her homeland to becoming a global WNBA star.

Jonquel Jones makes her entrance during the Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2024 WNBA Finals. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Turning 31 isn’t just a number for her; it marks the culmination of years spent refining her game and embracing the mentor role she now plays both on and off the court.

How tall is Jonquel Jones?

Standing at an imposing 6’6″ (1.98 m) and weighing around 215 pounds (98 kg), Jonquel Jonquel’s physical profile reads like the blueprint for a modern power forward/center.

But it’s not just size—her agility and footwork, especially for someone with such height, have made her standout. As Sportskeeda notes, her combination of size, speed and skill creates the kind of versatile package that keeps opponents guessing.

Jonquel Jones’ love life

While Jonquel Jones dominates headlines for her performance on the court, her personal life paints a portrait of stability and love away from the spotlight. She is engaged to Dinesha, the entrepreneur behind The Dollhouse Nail Company in Brooklyn, a business known for its bold and stylish approach to self-expression.

The pair’s engagement in April 2023 marked a personal milestone that reflected the same commitment and dedication she shows in her career. Together, they share a home in New York and raise a Goldendoodle, a small but symbolic reminder of the warmth in her life off the hardwood.

What is Jonquel Jones’ jersey number?

For Jonquel Jones, number 35 is not just stitched on her jersey; it has become part of her identity. Worn proudly with the New York Liberty, the number has accompanied her through some of the highest peaks of her professional career.

Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty looks on during the second half against the Connecticut Sun in 2025. (Source: Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Athletes often choose numbers for deeply personal reasons—sometimes to honor a role model, sometimes as a symbol of their journey. While she has never gone into great public detail about why she chose 35, what’s clear is how strongly the number has come to represent her dominance.

Every time she steps onto the court, “35” becomes shorthand for her rebounding prowess, defensive versatility, and offensive firepower. It’s a number Liberty fans now associate with hope and championship dreams.

Jonquel Jones’ career highlights

WNBA MVP (2021): After years of building momentum, Jones was officially recognized as the league’s best player. Her MVP season was a masterclass in versatility, averaging 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Commissioner’s Cup Champion and MVP (2023): Jones anchored the Liberty to a midseason crown, showcasing her ability to shine when stakes were high.

WNBA Champion (2024): The crowning moment of her career. Jones not only helped secure New York’s first-ever WNBA title but also claimed Finals MVP, averaging nearly 18 points and 8 rebounds per game across the series.

Other accolades: 5× All-Star, multiple All-WNBA and All-Defensive Team honors, and the WNBA’s Most Improved Player (2017) and Sixth Woman of the Year (2018) awards, underscoring her adaptability and continuous growth.