Former Iowa guard Kate Martin, who played alongside Caitlin Clark during their college years, is currently one of the most effective players in Unrivaled, the 3v3 league which is taking place during the WNBA offseason. However, the guard is already thinking about her sophomore year in the professional league, in which she will play with the Golden State Valkyries after being selected in the expansion draft.

“Everything has been a roller-coaster,” Martin told Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s a big transition into the WNBA. It was a perfect situation for me to get drafted to the back-to-back champions, and now I get the opportunity to build something new. I can establish myself as a player out (in the Bay Area) and that will make me a better and more well-rounded player.”

During her first year with Las Vegas Aces, she only had two starts and played 34 games, averaging 11.5 minutes per game, However, now she has the chance to be a starter. If her performance in Unrivaled is showing something, it is that she is definitely going to be one of the players to watch next season.

“I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow. I am really happy for her, and you know hopefully I can recruit her at Fever somehow one day, who knows?” Clark told Swarmcast podcast host David Eickholt.

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I am gonna try to figure that out, it’s my goal at some point in my career to team up with Kate, we will see if that happens, don’t get too excited,” the Indiana Fever star added. During their time together playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, they were one of the most dynamic duos. However, whether Clark’s plans for playing together can happen in the future, they will be rivals next season.

When are the Golden State Valkyries facing Indiana Fever?

Clark’s Fever and Martin’s Valkyries will meet for the first time on June 19 at Chase Center. Martin won’t be the only Clark former teammate, as the Valkyries also selected Temi Fagbenle from the Fever. It was an unexpected move, as many experts believed that Fagbenle was going to be protected.

However, the Fever have made some interesting signings. Apart from re-signing Kelsey Mitchell for another year, they added Natasha Howard, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, and guard Sophie Cunningham. Meanwhile, they are reportedly signing six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.