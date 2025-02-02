Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever’s offseason moves

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the Indiana Fever’s recent roster moves while celebrating a major milestone in her basketball career. During the retirement ceremony of her No. 22 jersey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, she addressed the media about the team’s offseason additions, expressing confidence in the direction the organization is heading.

“Obviously, you know we have made some great moves,” Clark said. “I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are wanting to help us win now, and I think they’re putting some really great pieces together that are going to complement each other really well.“

One of the most significant acquisitions for the Fever this offseason is six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who according to multiple reports signed a one-year deal as a free agent. The 37-year-old veteran averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game en route to an All-Star bid and a 14th-place finish in MVP voting last season. However, the front office has also been active in strengthening the roster beyond Bonner.

The Fever retained All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell with a supermax contract, ensuring one of their top scorers remains a key part of the team’s core. They also signed free agent forward Natasha Howard, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, while adding guard Sophie Cunningham through a multi-team trade.

Clark and Aliyah Boston, the past two winners of the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, will now play alongside a roster that looks significantly improved from last season. With new talent joining the squad, the Fever are positioning themselves to compete at a higher level in 2024.

Clark’s shootout to Stephanie White

Clark also acknowledged her new coach Stephanie White, who replaced Christie Sides, who coached her during her first year in the WNBA. During her speech at the jersey retirement ceremony, Clark expressed optimism about the transition. “Hopefully year two is even better than year one [with the Fever], and I know it will be,” she said. “We’ve got some good players, we’ve got a good coach … Thanks for being here [Steph].”

As the Fever gear up for the upcoming season, Clark’s confidence in the team’s direction reflects the organization’s efforts to build a competitive squad. With key signings and a new coaching staff in place, Indiana is looking to make strides in Clark’s sophomore year.