Fever star Caitlin Clark provides major injury update during USA Basketball Camp

Despite the strong season put together by the Indiana Fever in the most recent WNBA campaign, their dream of reaching the Finals fell short, and the outcome may have been different had their biggest star been on the floor. Caitlin Clark was forced to miss much of the season due to injury, leaving her teammates to push forward without her.

That story could look very different moving forward, as Clark was seen at USA Basketball Camp wearing her national team practice gear, suggesting she has put her groin injury behind her.

“I’m at 100%,” she told the media. “Obviously I need to knock off a little bit of rust and get my lungs back, but my body feels really good. I feel like I’m in a really good spot. So, my main goal is just staying that way.”

Those words have sparked optimism throughout the Fever community, as the disappointment of falling short last season still lingers. However, with their star back on the court, the story could be very different from here on out.

Caitlin Clark practices during the United States Women’s Basketball Team training camp.

What’s next for Clark and Team USA?

The USA Women’s National Basketball Team is currently focused on preparing for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 4-13. The program is in an evaluation period, with recent training camps bringing together Olympic gold medal veterans alongside a new wave of talent, including star guard Caitlin Clark.

After making her senior national team camp debut, the explosive offensive threat is viewed as a key figure in the team’s future as they look to defend their World Cup crown and maintain their global dominance. Clark’s inclusion brings her exceptional shooting range and playmaking to a roster aiming to integrate new talent for the major competition ahead.

When does the next WNBA season begin?

The 2026 WNBA season is expected to officially tip off in May 2026. While the specific dates for the full schedule are usually finalized later in the year, the league consistently launches its regular season in the middle of May.

The season will run through September, followed by the playoffs, with teams eagerly anticipating the start, especially following the integration of recent standout players into the league.

