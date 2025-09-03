Rhyne Howard’s profile: Age, height, love life, family, career and all about the Atlanta Dream player

Rhyne Howard’s rise has been swift and commanding, a blend of talent and determination. From Kentucky courts to the WNBA spotlight, she has carved a path defined by scoring bursts, All-Star nods, and the honor of Rookie of the Year.

Her presence on the Atlanta Dream is undeniable, a combination of skill and poise that transforms games. Each point, each rebound, echoes the promise she has long carried since her youth in Chattanooga.

Beyond statistics, her journey tells of persistence and growth. Olympic bronze, franchise records, and early stardom hint at a career still unfolding—a story of ambition meeting opportunity, with chapters yet to be written on the court.

How old is Rhyne Howard?

Rhyne Howard was born on April 29, 2000, making her 25 years old as of 2025. Her journey from a standout at the University of Kentucky to the WNBA’s top pick in 2022 reflects a rapid ascent in the world of professional basketball.

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream looks on after the game against the Chicago Sky in 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

How tall is Rhyne Howard?

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), Rhyne Howard possesses the ideal size for a guard in the WNBA. Her height allows her to excel both offensively and defensively, making her a formidable opponent on the court.

Is Rhyne Howard single?

Rhyne Howard has maintained a relatively private personal life, choosing to prioritize her professional development over public attention. Despite occasional rumors linking her to public figures—most recently speculations involving NBA star Kevin Durant.

She has not confirmed any relationships, highlighting her commitment to letting her performance on the court define her public persona. Her dedication to basketball is evident in her disciplined off-season routines, community involvement, and focus on continuous improvement.

What is Rhyne Howard’s jersey number?

Rhyne Howard wears number 10 for the Atlanta Dream, a choice that has quickly become synonymous with her aggressive, high-energy style of play. The jersey has become a symbol of her presence on the court, recognized by fans and media alike.

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream look on against Dallas Wings during first quarter in 2025. (Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Beyond its symbolic value, #10 has been part of her journey from the University of Kentucky to WNBA stardom, linking her collegiate achievements to her professional identity. Her consistent performance while wearing this number reinforces her reputation as a franchise cornerstone.

Rhyne Howard’s career highlights

WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick (2022): Selected first overall by the Atlanta Dream, she made history as the first No. 1 pick in franchise history, immediately raising expectations for her rookie season.

2022 Rookie of the Year: Her debut season demonstrated her scoring ability, defensive skills, and adaptability, earning her the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and solidifying her reputation as a rising star.

Multiple All-Star appearances: By 2025, she had already secured three WNBA All-Star selections, reflecting consistent performance and recognition among peers and analysts.

Olympic Bronze medalist (2024): Representing Team USA, she contributed to a bronze medal win in Paris, demonstrating her ability to perform on the international stage and against elite competition.

