Rhyne Howard’s contract and salary: How much does the Atlanta Dream forward earn?

Rhyne Howard’s rise from Kentucky to the WNBA spotlight has been swift. Drafted first overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, she earned Rookie of the Year honors and quickly established herself as one of the brightest young stars.

Her impact goes beyond stats. Her presence has become central to the team’s strategy, and her salary reflects her growing value. The investment signals trust in her talent and leadership as they look to compete at the highest level.

Looking ahead, her contract includes a player option for 2026. This offers flexibility, allowing her to shape her career path while giving the team room to plan around one of the league’s most promising forwards.

What is Rhyne Howard’s salary with the Atlanta Dream?

In her fourth season with the Atlanta Dream, Rhyne Howard is earning $91,981, according to Spotrac. That figure marks the final year of her rookie-scale deal, which began in 2022 when she was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

Rhyne Howard reacts after hitting a three-point basket against Kaela Davis #33 of the Chicago Sky in 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Her salary progression has followed the standard rookie contract trajectory: $72,141 in 2022, $73,584 in 2023 and $86,701 in 2024. While not yet in the league’s top tier of earners, her value far exceeds her current paycheck.

She’s a two-time All-Star, 2022 Rookie of the Year, and the centerpiece of Atlanta’s rebuild. With her rookie deal ending, the 2025 season is more than just another campaign—it’s a showcase for what could be a major contract leap.

Rhyne Howard’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Rhyne Howard’s rookie contract was a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option, which the Dream exercised for the 2025 season. That means she’ll become a restricted free agent in 2026, giving Atlanta the right to match any offer she receives.

This structure is typical for top draft picks, but her trajectory has been anything but ordinary. She’s led the franchise in scoring every season since her debut and helped push the team back into playoff contention.

Her leadership, versatility, and scoring ability make her one of the most valuable young players in the league. As the 2025 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s front office.

Will they lock her in with a long-term extension before free agency hits? Or will Howard test the waters and let the market define her worth? Either way, the clock is ticking—and her next deal could reshape the Dream’s future.