Although both the NBA and WNBA showcase impressive basketball, the two leagues have key differences that go beyond the gender of the players or their respective popularity, touching instead on rules and regulations.

While they share the same fundamental game structure, there are several distinctions that set them apart, from court dimensions to financial disparities, including player salaries, contracts and endorsements.

Founded in 1996, the WNBA has had to carve its own path within professional basketball, offering a unique style of play and a different organizational approach, with a significant economic gap when compared to the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA vs WNBA revenue

The financial disparity between the NBA and the WNBA reflects several factors, from the audience to sponsorship deals. The NBA, being a much older and more established league, has revenue that far exceeds that of the WNBA.

Advertisement

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball against Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty during the first half of Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In the 2022-2023 season, the NBA’s total revenue was estimated at around $10 billion, primarily driven by broadcasting rights deals, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

Advertisement

In comparison, the WNBA’s revenue has historically been much smaller, hovering around $200 million in recent years, according to reports from sources like NBC News and Sports Pro.

This large gap is due to the NBA’s longer history, larger fan base and global reach. The WNBA, while growing, still faces challenges in garnering the same level of attention, and thus continues to rely on support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WNBA 3-point line vs NBA

The three-point line is one of the defining features of modern basketball, but there is a notable difference in its distance. In the NBA, the three-point line is 7.24 meters (23.75 feet) from the basket at its farthest point.

Jessica Moore #31 of the Indiana Fever puts up a shot over Tangela Smith #50 of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA game at US Airways Center on August 8, 2009. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In the WNBA, the line is shorter, measuring 6.75 meters (22.15 feet). This difference in distance is due to the league’s focus on pace and scoring, with the WNBA opting for a line closer to the basket.

Advertisement

This is intended to better suit the physicality and playing style of its athletes. While some argue that a longer three-point line would elevate the game, the current setup allows for an exciting style of play.

Advertisement

WNBA salary vs NBA

When comparing salaries, the gap is immense. In the NBA, the average player salary is approximately $10 million, with top players earning hundreds of millions through contracts and deals.

In contrast, salaries in the WNBA are considerably lower, with the maximum salary in the league reaching $150,000 per year and season, though most players earn less, as Forbes reported in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty pose for a photo after their 3-point challenge during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 17, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

While the women’s league has made significant strides to increase salaries, including better compensation deals in recent collective bargaining agreements, the disparity remains notable.

Advertisement

Much of this discrepancy is tied to the higher revenue generated by the NBA, which can distribute higher salaries due to its much more robust financial ecosystem, which includes broadcasting and sponsorship deals.

Advertisement

WNBA ball vs NBA ball

The WNBA uses a slightly smaller ball, with a circumference of 28.5 inches and a weight of approximately 510 grams. In comparison, the NBA ball has a circumference of 29.5 inches and weighs around 620 grams.

Advertisement

The difference in size and weight is designed to better suit the different playing styles and hand sizes of the athletes in each league. WNBA players typically have smaller hands on average.

While the larger ball in the NBA better suits the physicality and playing style of its male athletes, both leagues use high-quality balls that meet professional standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WNBA viewership vs NBA

Audience is another area where the disparity between the NBA and the WNBA is evident. The NBA consistently attracts millions of viewers both in the United States and globally, with some games reaching over 10 million viewers.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) handles the ball during game 1 of the first round of the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA playoffs between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

In contrast, the WNBA, despite its growing popularity, struggles to match those numbers. Regular season games typically average fewer than 200,000 viewers, though championship series, such as the Finals, see higher numbers.

Advertisement

Efforts to increase visibility through greater media coverage, partnerships with major networks and engagement on social media have helped, but the WNBA still faces challenges in gaining the same widespread attention.

Advertisement

The gap in audience reflects broader trends in sports consumption and media coverage, as well as historical disparities in marketing and investment, as the NBA has always had more financial support.

WNBA vs NBA hoop height

Both leagues, the NBA and the WNBA, use the same official hoop height of 3.05 meters (10 feet). This standard height is universal in professional basketball leagues, including high school, college and international competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors lays up the ball during the 2024-2025 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Cup quarter-final match between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Dec. 11, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Xinhua)

The height is designed to provide a challenge and a consistent standard of play for athletes, regardless of gender. The 10-foot hoop presents a challenge for all athletes, requiring them to execute dunks, layups and other maneuvers to score.

Advertisement

Average height WNBA vs NBA

The average height of an NBA player is approximately 2.01 meters (6 feet 7 inches), with the tallest players exceeding 2.13 meters (7 feet). The average height of a WNBA player is around 1.83 meters (6 feet).

Advertisement

While the WNBA does not have the same number of tall athletes as the NBA, its players compensate with other skills, such as speed, agility, dexterity, precision and strong strategic power.

Advertisement

WNBA vs NBA court size

The dimensions of the basketball court are also slightly different. An NBA court measures 28.65 meters (94 feet) in length and 15.24 meters (50 feet) in width, providing plenty of space for players to move, run, and execute offensive plays.

LA Clippers court for the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Cup during the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers on December 03, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the WNBA, the court is slightly smaller, measuring 25.6 meters (84 feet) in length and 15.24 meters (50 feet) in width. The reduction in court length in the WNBA is due in part to the different playing style.

A smaller court helps maintain a faster pace of play and reduces wear and tear on the players. While the size difference may seem small, it can affect strategy and the way teams approach both offense and defense.