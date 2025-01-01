Ionescu and Martin react to Fever star Caitlin Clark's post with best moments of the year

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrated the end of 2024 and sent a message for the year ahead by sharing some of her “favorite” moments on Instagram, prompting a comment from Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces’ Kate Martin.

“My fav moments from the best year,” Clark captioned the post. “Time to make 2025 even better,” she added. To which, Ionescu responded with a “Lets gooooo,” while Martin, who was her teammate in college, wrote “What a year” with a heart emoji.

Among Clark’s favorite moments of the year were winning 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, being selected as TIME’s Athlete of the Year, playing against Martin and several pictures with her friends, family and boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Clark was, arguably, one of the most successful athletes in the past year, breaking several records during her first year in the league, such as the most assists in a single season with 329, as well as finishing the year as the leader in assists.

Caitlin Clark’s post

She also was named an All-Star and was a first-team All-WNBA selection and finished fourth in MVP voting. Despite not being able to win a title with the Fever, she led the team to their first playoff berth since 2016.

Clark will lead a new era for the Fever

While Clark’s first year was remarkable, she is ready for more. The Fever have started a new era, not only with a new president and general manager, but also with Stephanie White returning as head coach.

White has already spoken about her plans for Clark in the upcoming season, which starts in May. “I talked to her about how we can use her to help her be more efficient, help her be more effective, to help our team be better in general,” the 2023 WNBA coach of the year explained to the Coaching U podcast.

“She’s a great player, she’s a high IQ player, she’s adjusted really quickly to this league, and now it’s about becoming not just a great player, but becoming a great leader for this team. So that we can win not just a championship, but championships,” she added.

