Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was one of the best players in the WNBA during the past year, being the Defensive Player of the Year. She also won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA and co-founded, with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, the new league Unrivaled. However, she admits that the WNBA title loss against the Liberty still hurts.

After being named Sportsperson of the Year by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Collier admitted that, despite all her wins, the Finals defeat was brutal. “I don’t know if it will ever go away,” Collier told the paper. “Hard wins, great losses, they stick with you.”

Her husband Alex Bazzel, who is Unrivaled president, also agreed that the loss “stuck with her longer than anything I’ve seen,” especially as “She felt like they had it and it was gone. That’s a tougher pill than a great player hitting a shot. I think this is going to unlock another level for her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2024 WNBA Finals ended with a bitter defeat for the Lynx in Game 5, after a controversial foul call on Alanna Smith with seconds remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime. The Lynx ultimately fell short, losing 67-62 to the New York Liberty. Collier was fouled out in overtime.

Advertisement

However, as Bazell puts it, Collier is more motivated now to return and fight for a championship. “She doesn’t sit there and go, ‘Oh, woe is me,’” Bazzell said. “It’s more, ‘I have to use this as motivation now to get past that point. It’s not going to be the defining moment of my career,’” he told the publication.

Advertisement

Collier impact outside of the court

Collier’s 2024 season was remarkable. She finished fifth in the league in scoring (20.4), second in player efficiency and steals (1.9), third in rebounding (9.7) and minutes (34.7) and seventh in blocks (1.9). However, she has also had a tremendous impact off court, particularly with the creation of Unrivaled.

Advertisement

The league, which will take place during the offseason to help players earn six figure salaries without having to play overseas, has recruited some of the most talented players, and it poses as a great opportunity to keep showcasing women’s sports.