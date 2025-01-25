Bayern Munich and Netherlands legend Arjen Robben picks the GOAT between Cristiano and Messi

Arjen Robben, one of the most iconic figures in world football, left an indelible mark on the sport with his blistering speed, signature cut-ins, and clinical finishing. With a career spanning some of Europe’s top clubs, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, as well as a starring role for the Netherlands national team, Robben was celebrated for his exceptional talent. Recently, the Dutch winger joined the timeless football debate, offering his take on the GOAT discussion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In a candid discussion on the TOUZANI YouTube channel (via Mirror), Robben expressed his admiration for Messi’s unique style, highlighting the Argentine’s unparalleled ability to dominate the game without relying on flashy tricks.

“You mentioned a few really big names who are very good at it,” Robben said. “When I talk about it with the guys—the best ever, the absolute best ever—I always ask, ‘Does he use tricks?’ And the answer is no. Messi, of course, he doesn’t have tricks up his sleeve. He just does everything quickly. He has control, speed, agility.” Robben’s glowing praise made it clear: his vote goes to Messi, marveling at his otherworldly talent and unmatched ball control.

The rise of a phenomenal talent

Robben’s journey began at FC Groningen in the Netherlands, where his speed and ability to dismantle defenses quickly caught attention. His potential earned him a move to PSV Eindhoven in 2002, where he captured his first league title and solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young stars. In 2004, Chelsea secured his services, and under José Mourinho, Robben became a key figure in a dominant team that claimed back-to-back Premier League titles.

Reaching the pinnacle of European soccer

After Chelsea, Robben joined Real Madrid, winning La Liga in 2008. However, his career’s defining chapter unfolded at Bayern Munich, where he arrived in 2009. During his decade-long tenure in Germany, Robben became a club legend, winning eight Bundesliga titles and delivering a historic Champions League victory in 2013 with a decisive goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund. His partnership with Franck Ribéry and his trademark left-footed finishes from the right flank cemented his place as one of modern soccer’s greats.

A legacy that endures

On the international stage, Robben was a cornerstone of the Netherlands national team, appearing in three World Cups. He played a pivotal role in their run to the final in 2010 and their third-place finish in 2014. Robben’s contributions to football extend beyond trophies, exemplifying professionalism, technical mastery, and leadership. Although he officially retired in 2021, Robben’s influence remains alive in the memories of soccer fans, with his name forever linked to some of the sport’s most iconic moments.