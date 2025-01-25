Premier League Hall of Famer Ashley Cole is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history. Renowned for his contributions as a left-back, he also earned numerous caps for the English national team. Recently, Cole sparked debate when he shared his opinion on the toughest player he ever faced, a statement that has since fueled discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Premier League Hall of Famer Ashley Cole appeared on Sky Sports in 2019, where he was asked who was the toughest player to defend. Without hesitation, Cole named Lionel Messi: “It has to be Messi. People talk about Ronaldo more because I played against him more. But I think to mark Messi, on his day… he was just too good for me. But, again, he’s never scored [against me].“

Cole experienced Messi’s brilliance firsthand, particularly during the controversial 2009 UEFA Champions League semifinal between Chelsea and FC Barcelona. Although Messi did not score, as Cole pointed out, his performance was instrumental in Barcelona’s victory, demonstrating his ability to dominate a game and make a decisive impact without finding the back of the net.

Ashley Cole also explained on Sky Sports why Cristiano Ronaldo is often mentioned more in comparisons with Lionel Messi: “People talk about their kind of comparison more because I played against him (Cristiano) more.” Despite the controversy surrounding his transfer from Arsenal, Cole went on to define an era in London.

Soccer legend Ashley Cole visits the Empire State Building with the Champions League Trophy on December 09, 2021 in New York City.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best left-backs and among the world’s elite defenders, Cole enjoyed an illustrious career with Chelsea, making an impressive 337 appearances for the club. Ashley Cole’s impact as a defender was so profound that Cristiano Ronaldo, despite having faced legends like Carles Puyol, Dani Alves, and Paolo Maldini, singled out Cole as the toughest opponent he ever faced.

While Cole’s defensive prowess made him incredibly difficult to beat, Cristiano still managed to thrive, securing a UEFA Champions League title with Manchester United and three consecutive Premier League titles, showcasing his ability to make the difference at the highest level.

Chelsea’s impact in England and Europe is often overlooked

Following Roman Abramovich’s purchase of Chelsea in 2003, the club underwent a historic transformation, becoming a dominant force in English soccer and even securing a Champions League title. However, this success has not been universally celebrated. Many English soccer purists view Chelsea as an “artificial” team, claiming its achievements were fueled by financial backing rather than effort.

In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain has also benefited from significant financialinvestment but has yet to achieve continental success, such as winning the Champions League. This highlights that injecting money alone does not guarantee a winning project.

Chelsea’s success was built on more than just funding, under the stewardship of Roman Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia, the club developed a winning mentality and reshaped its history in both domestic and European soccer.