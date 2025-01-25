Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes to have extra weapon for Chiefs vs Bills matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs will have an additional player to assist Patrick Mahomes on offense against the Bills. Justyn Ross, a receiver elevated from the practice squad, will be available for the game. The goal is to surprise the opposing defense with his skills.

By Richard Tovar

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for a big game against the Buffalo Bills for the conference title. He’ll have nearly all of his teammates healthy and ready, but he’ll also have an extra weapon recently announced as available for this crucial matchup, where the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for a spot in another Super Bowl.

According to information shared by Air Meirov, Mahomes’ extra weapon will be wide receiver Justyn Ross, who will be elevated to the active roster. As a result, Ross will be another option for the Chiefs to make plays against the Bills’ dangerous defense.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

