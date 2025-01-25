NFL News: Patrick Mahomes to have extra weapon for Chiefs vs Bills matchup

Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for a big game against the Buffalo Bills for the conference title. He’ll have nearly all of his teammates healthy and ready, but he’ll also have an extra weapon recently announced as available for this crucial matchup, where the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for a spot in another Super Bowl.

According to information shared by Air Meirov, Mahomes’ extra weapon will be wide receiver Justyn Ross, who will be elevated to the active roster. As a result, Ross will be another option for the Chiefs to make plays against the Bills’ dangerous defense.

Developing story…