AC Milan icon Ruud Gullit declares his greatest player of all time, revealing stunning insights

Ruud Gullit, one of the most iconic figures in world soccer, is celebrated for his versatility, leadership, and charisma on and off the pitch. Born in Amsterdam in 1962, Gullit played a pivotal role in the golden era of Dutch soccer, renowned for his technical skill, tactical vision, and ability to adapt to multiple positions. As captain of the Netherlands national team, he led his side to glory by winning the 1988 UEFA European Championship, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Beyond football, Gullit became a cultural symbol and AC Milan legend, advocating for equality and social justice throughout his career.

Recently, the former AC Milan midfielder spoke to La Repubblica about the current state of football and reflected on his encounters with Diego Maradona, naming the Argentine legend as the greatest player of all time.

“With all my being, I tried to stop Maradona. For me, he was and is the greatest,” Gullit said. “Many people prefer Pelé, but I only saw Pelé on TV, while I played against Maradona,” he added. Speaking to The Telegraph, Gullit further praised Maradona’s unique style, explaining: “If you talk to me about [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I will answer that they can dribble. Maradona couldn’t dribble in the same way, but he just jumped past opponents. That’s how he got through—otherwise, they would’ve broken his leg.”

Maradona vs. Gullit: Club rivalries in Serie A

During the late 1980s, Italian soccer was the ultimate proving ground for the world’s best players, and the battles between Diego Maradona’s Napoli and Ruud Gullit’s AC Milan epitomized this golden age of Serie A. These encounters were more than just contests between two superstars—they were clashes between contrasting soccer philosophies. Napoli thrived on the creativity and magic of Maradona, while Milan, under Arrigo Sacchi, relied on tactical discipline, collective brilliance, and the firepower of Gullit, Marco van Basten, and Frank Rijkaard.

Ruud Gullit of AC Milan and Diego Maradona in action during the Italian Serie A in Napoli

In the 1987-88 season, Milan overtook Napoli to claim the Scudetto after an intense title race. Gullit’s partnership with van Basten and Rijkaard was instrumental in dethroning Maradona’s side. However, Maradona had his revenge in the 1989-90 campaign, guiding Napoli to their second league title.

One of their most memorable clashes came in the 1990 Supercoppa Italiana, where Milan dismantled Napoli in a commanding 5-1 victory. While Maradona showcased flashes of his genius, Gullit’s Milan demonstrated their collective superiority, with their tactical precision leaving little room for Napoli’s talisman to shine.

International showdowns: Leadership in contrast

On the international stage, Maradona and Gullit also faced off while representing Argentina and the Netherlands. Although they never met in a World Cup match, their roles as captains and leaders naturally drew comparisons.

In rare international friendlies where the two shared the pitch, their contrasting leadership styles were evident. Maradona was the creative genius who could single-handedly change a game with his vision and skill, while Gullit embodied the complete athlete—a combination of strength, technique, and charismatic leadership.

Legacy of their rivalry

The battles between Gullit and Maradona defined an era, symbolizing the rich diversity of football at the time. Maradona epitomized the artistry and flair of South American soccer, capable of winning games through sheer individual brilliance. Gullit, on the other hand, represented the power and innovation of European soccer, showcasing the tactical evolution that would shape the modern game.

Though their styles were distinct, both players shared one extraordinary quality: the ability to elevate their teams to unprecedented levels. Their clashes in Serie A and on the international stage left an indelible mark on soccer history, serving as a testament to the greatness of both players and the rivalries that defined their careers.