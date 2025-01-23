The Kansas City Chiefs are just one victory away from making the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. However, Andy Reid and company find it inevitable to hear rumors that would have a significant impact for the 2025 NFL season.

While the Chiefs are one of four teams still alive in the playoffs, the rest of the league is already thinking about next year. And some of those franchises are still searching for a new head coach.

In the wake of this situation, Reid knows that keeping some of his top assistants will be hard. The Chiefs head coach, in fact, recently suggested that he might be ready to lose defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the offseason.

“They’ll get a great football coach, a great person. I think that’s probably the most important thing. He understands the game, he understands the players. He deserves another shot. I’m one of his biggest fans,” Reid told Judy Battista on The Insiders when asked what a team would get in Spagnuolo as a head coach.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with head coach Andy Reid in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Far from showing concern about the possibility of losing Spagnuolo next season, Reid is encouraging teams to give him another opportunity to prove his worth as a head coach. It would be a tough loss for the Chiefs, but Reid knows how much it would mean to Spags, who played a key role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl success in the last few years.

Spagnuolo’s success with Reid, Chiefs draws interest from other NFL teams

Spagnuolo, 65, has been the Chiefs DC since 2019. He made an immediate impact on the team, giving Reid enough solutions on that unit to help Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV in his first season at the position.

With Spags at the helm of the defense, the Chiefs went on to win consecutive Super Bowls in the last two seasons. And they’ve never lost before the AFC Championship Game since his arrival.

His fantastic job at Arrowhead caught the eye of many NFL teams in the last few years, and his name is once again one of the most wanted in the 2025 coaching cycle. The New York Jets have already hired Aaron Glenn, but there are still other openings that could suit Spagnuolo.

Two of them are the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, who already interviewed Spagnuolo before the Divisional Round. But the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints could also be teams to watch.

Spagnuolo admits wanting to work as HC in the NFL again

Spagnuolo’s résumé shows two experiences as head coach in the NFL. From 2009 to 2011, he helmed the St. Louis Rams. In 2017, he was in charge of the New York Giants on an interim basis. Many years later, and after succeeding as Reid’s assistant, he’s interested in getting another shot at head coaching.

“I mean, I’ll deal with that later,” Spagnuolo told reporters before Week 18 when asked about his desire to work as a head coach again. “Listen, yeah, the answer is yes but right now, it’s all about Denver. I hadn’t even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I’ll let all of that take care of itself.”