Not Michael Jordan: John Stockton names the two greatest NBA players of all time

John Stockton is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Spent his entire 19-year career with the Utah Jazz, becoming the league's all-time leader in both assists (15,806) and steals (3,265)—records that remain unbroken to this day. Stockton was the engine of the Jazz's offense, forming an iconic duo with Karl Malone. Together, they propelled Utah to two consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998, cementing their place among the league's most formidable tandems.

Recently, Stockton stirred debate during an appearance on The Huddle, where he addressed the perennial question of who the greatest player of all time is. When asked to choose among Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, Stockton refused to commit to any of the three and instead delivered a surprising take: one of them wouldn’t even make his top five.

“Well, I wouldn’t use those three,” Stockton remarked. “Some of those three—or one of those three—wouldn’t even be in my top five. I hate that question, and I get asked it all the time. Who’s anybody to say, ‘Well, it’s either of those three?’”

Stockton went on to emphasize overlooked legends: “Wilt Chamberlain—they changed the rules to negate how dominant he was. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the leading scorer and shot-blocker in the history of the game for 40 years. Now, I know LeBron passed him, but he passed him with three-point lines and rule changes.” He concluded, “There are so many guys I would put in that first handful of five. I’m not certain the names everyone suggests are always the ones I’d include.”

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls in action against John Stockton of the Utah Jazz during the NBA Finals Game 4

Stockton’s take on what defines greatness

In a separate interview with The Universe Galaxy, Stockton elaborated on what separates the greats, emphasizing passing as a hallmark of true basketball brilliance. “Passing transcends every era,” Stockton explained. “It involves so much—it shows a player truly understands the game.”

Based on this philosophy, Stockton hailed Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as two of the greatest players ever. “Magic Johnson, for me, and Larry Bird—those two could pass, they could score, they could do whatever was necessary at any given time,” Stockton said.

Stockton’s career legacy

Stockton played his entire 19-season NBA career (1984–2003) with the Utah Jazz, becoming a franchise icon and one of the league’s most reliable stars. His unmatched ability to orchestrate an offense made him the NBA’s all-time leader in assists, while his defensive instincts cemented him as the steals leader—a testament to his impact on both ends of the floor.

Partnering with Karl Malone, Stockton led the Jazz to consistent playoff success, including back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in the late 1990s. Though they fell short against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls both times, Stockton and Malone solidified Utah’s status as perennial contenders.

Known for his durability and professionalism, Stockton played 1,504 games (third all-time in NBA history) and was named to 10 All-Star teams, 11 All-NBA teams, and 5 All-Defensive teams. He also earned two Olympic gold medals as part of the U.S. teams in Barcelona 1992 (the Dream Team) and Atlanta 1996.

Stockton retired in 2003 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. His legacy goes beyond statistics; he is remembered for his work ethic, loyalty, and unique ability to dominate the game without flair, leaving an indelible mark on basketball history.