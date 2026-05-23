Caitlin Clark reveals ‘mental challenge’ of facing another injury with the Fever

Caitlin Clark missed a large portion of last season in the WNBA, which is why the Indiana Fever star approaches every warning sign with extreme caution.

During the week, controversy emerged surrounding Caitlin Clark’s absence from the game against the Portland Fire, especially after she was not included on the injury report. The Indiana Fever star made it clear that she and her confidence are the ones who make the final decision, as every setback represents a mental challenge after missing a large portion of the 2025 WNBA season.

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s me and my confidence. Obviously, I have a great team around me. It’s not only me… Coming back from injury and having three soft tissue injuries is a real mental challenge,” Clark said via Tony East.

Evidently, the back soreness seems like a thing of the past. Caitlin Clark played against the Golden State Valkyries and was one of the standout performers in helping the Indiana Fever secure an important victory as they continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

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Caitlin Clark looking to avoid another 2025

After a frustrating 2025 where a persistent groin injury limited her to just 13 games, Caitlin Clark is prioritizing her health above all else. Having already appeared in 3 games this 2026 WNBA season, she is determined not to repeat that grueling cycle of setbacks.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Clark is focused on managing her physical workload and rebuilding her body’s confidence, making it clear that she is pacing herself to ensure a fully healthy, sustainable, and impact-driven run this year.

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Clark shines against the Valkyries

Last night, Caitlin Clark delivered a stellar performance to lead the Indiana Fever to a 90-82 victory over the expansion Golden State Valkyries. Playing 32 minutes, Clark anchored the Fever‘s offense with 22 points and 9 assists, showcasing her signature long-range shooting by draining 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Despite grappling with 6 turnovers and picking up a Flagrant 1 foul late in the fourth quarter, her elite playmaking and clutch free-throw shooting (4-of-5 FT) proved decisive in securing Indiana’s third consecutive win.