Fever star Caitlin Clark downplays concern over her back injury

Recently, Caitlin Clark revealed a “mental challenge” regarding injuries after missing a large portion of last season. A recent bout of back soreness raised concerns among everyone, but the Indiana Fever star downplayed the seriousness of the issue.

In a recent conversation with the media, Clark was asked about when the discomfort began. She explained that there was no specific moment, but that she is starting to better understand her body, which has led her to make decisions such as slowing down in order to take care of herself.

“I don’t think it necessarily started at a certain point. I think it’s just been over the course of the last year when I’ve kind of been understanding my body more. I think before that it was always like ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, like, go play, go play, go play,’ and maybe sometimes I’m a little too hyper aware about certain things,” she said to James Boyd.

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She also added: “But at the same time, that’s good, like I understand things, and just continuing to work through that, and yeah, I think it’s just finding the balance of like when I maybe don’t get to be as aware or when I’m going to be a little too over aware, so still working through that, I don’t think it’s anything of concern though.”

Caitlin Clark #22.

The Indiana Fever need their star healthy

Caitlin Clark’s highly anticipated 2025 WNBA campaign was cut incredibly short after she was limited to just 13 games due to a severe groin injury that ultimately sidelined her for the remainder of the year. Despite missing their star point guard, the Indiana Fever showed incredible grit and battled all the way to the 2025 WNBA Semifinals, where they pushed the Las Vegas Aces to the absolute limit before falling short in a tough 3-2 series.

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For the Fever to finally break through that ceiling and make a genuine championship run, keeping Clark entirely healthy is the absolute number one priority, as her elite playmaking and gravity on the court are the definitive x-factors needed to get them past the semifinals.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Fever’s upcoming games

at Golden State Valkyries, May 28th

at Portland Fire, May 30th

vs Atlanta Dream, June 4th

at New York Liberty, June 6th

at Washington Mystics, June 8th