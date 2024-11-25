WNBA News: Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson responds to Shaquille O’Neal controversial proposal

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has once again made a controversial proposition to make the WNBA more popular, but LAs Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson explains why it won't work.

Shaquille O’Neal has once again stirred controversy with his proposal to lower the WNBA rims to increase dunks and boost viewership. However, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson isn’t so sure about that.

The NBA legend took to Instagram to reiterate his belief that this change would make the league more exciting. “The WNBA has none of that. So they make much less money. Just trying to get you that $300 million you deserve, @aja22wilson,”

During an appearance on The Roommates Show, Wilson dismissed O’Neal’s suggestion. “What is it gonna do?” Wilson questioned, highlighting the potential negative impact on players’ shooting mechanics. “I would much rather just gear my offseason to, ‘Okay, vertical, maxing it out, let’s focus on this jumping,’ versus lowering it an inch. That could change all of our shots. Do y’all not understand that?”

While O’Neal’s idea has sparked debate, it’s important to recognize that the WNBA‘s growth is driven by factors beyond dunks. The league has seen a surge in popularity due to the skill, athleticism, and competitiveness of its players. Stars like Caitlin Clark have captivated fans, proving that exciting basketball doesn’t solely rely on highlight-reel dunks.

Angel Reese also shut down the idea

This isn’t the first time O’Neal has advocated for such a change. In 2021, he proposed a similar idea on Inside the NBA, suggesting that lowering the rims could attract a wider audience and helped the players earn more. He already said so to Angel Reese while speaking on her podcast, Unapologetic Angel.

American former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal reacts before a game against the Mississippi Rebels (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Reese, who can dunk, vehemently opposed O’Neal’s suggestion. “I hate when men say that,” she remarked, shaking her head. The Chicago Sky star argued that increasing dunks wouldn’t necessarily translate to higher pay for WNBA players. “People always disrespect women regardless. There’s always not gonna give us the same value as a man,” she added.