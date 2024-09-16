Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati becomes highest-paid female soccer player: Her reported salary

Barcelona confirmed that 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí has signed a new four-year deal which makes her the highest-paid female soccer player.

Barcelona have announced that 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati has signed a new four-year contract, extending her stay at the club until 2028. Reports from Spanish media, such as La Tribuna, suggest her new salary could be between €750,000 and €1 million annually.

ESPN reports that top earners in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Women’s Super League (WSL) typically make between €400,000 and €600,000 annually, though salaries in women’s football aren’t publicly disclosed.

Bonmati‘s release clause is now considered nearly impossible to meet, although the exact figure remains undisclosed. With her previous deal set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, she received offers from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Cristian Martín, Bonmatí’s agent, revealed that Chelsea were prepared to pay the €3 million ($3.3 million) release clause in her previous contract, along with offering a salary of around €2 million annually. Bonmatí’s renewal was a key priority for Barcelona, who had already secured the extension of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Aitana Bonmati is one of Barcelona’s key players (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bonmatí has made over 250 appearances for Barça’s first team, winning five league titles, three Champions Leagues, and helping Spain capture the Women’s World Cup and UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Barcelona rejects offer for Keira Walsh

In the past few years, Barcelona have become one of the most successful teams in women’s soccer thanks to signing talented players. The Catalans also rejected another important offer from Arsenal for Keira Walsh.

According to the Spanish program La Transmissió de la Gelmà, the Gooners wanted the England midfielder for a record-breaking offer of 1.1 million euros plus variables, a transfer figure never seen in the women’s market.