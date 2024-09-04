Trending topics:
Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

Trinity Rodman, daughter of Chicago Bulls NBA champion Dennis Rodman, is among the top five nominees for the 2024 Women’s Ballon d'Or.

Trinity Rodman is among the nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or
© (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)Trinity Rodman is among the nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or

By Ignacio Cairola

The nominees for the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or were announced, and among the footballers chosen for the award, one name stands out due to being the daughter of a Chicago Bulls NBA champion.

The 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, October 28. On that day, Trinity Rodman, daughter of former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, will be among the top contenders for the award.

Trinity Rodman is one of the main candidates for the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or, alongside players Aitana Bonmatí, Barbra Banda, Tarciane, and Lauren Hemp. The 22-year-old forward won the gold medal with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

*Developing story…

Ignacio Cairola

