Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup started today. In the last game of the day, Australia demolished Canada with a 4-0 score, and now it has been revealed the name of the mastermind behind thisvictory: captain Sam Kerr.

Australia entered the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as one of the strongest squads of the tournament. Sam Kerr is their biggest star, but unfortunately, the striker has been unable to participate in the tournament.

Chelsea’s forward suffered a calf strain before the beginning of the competition. She has not played in any of the three matches of the FWWC, but there’s still a chance to see her on the field as Australia advanced to the Round of 16 today.

Sam Kerr’s message to her teammates before Australia’s 4-0 win over Canada

Group B of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was seen as one of the toughest in the tournament. Australia managed to advance as leaders with six points, but it wasn’t until the last game that they secured this position for the Round of 16.

Australia started the competition with a victory over the Republic of Ireland, but then lost to Nigeria. This forced the hosts to defeat Canada, and they did it with an astonishing 4-0 score.

Even though Sam Kerr was not on the field during this victory, she was part of the win in other way. According to coach Tony Gustavsson, the team’s captain ordered her teammates to defeat Canada for her.

“Part of the reason why I also think that it was so united and (we) performed the way we did is (because) one of the words Sam said to the team,” Gustavsson said. “It is: ‘Make sure you win without me so that I can get another week to train and recover and get healthy’. And the team said ‘Yes, we will. You sit on the bench tonight.’ You could almost see that commitment from the players (saying) ‘Let’s do it, you know, so that Sam gets another week of training’.”

Kerr was cleared to play some minutes against Canada, but Gustavsson decided to give her more time to recover. Now, Australia awaits the second-place team from Group D to see whom they are going to face in the Round of 16.