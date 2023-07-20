The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has officially begun with several thrilling games and surprises. The tournament has already started to establish new attendance records, and it’s expected to be one of the most followed standalone women sporting events ever.

According to reports, 1.4 million tickets have already been sold, surpassing the previous record set at Canada 2015. Teams like Canada, USWNT, England, Spain or Norway are set to compete for the title.

Thanks to the growing popularity of the sport, we can also expect that many celebrities will be attending some matches or supporting the teams across social media. If you want to know which stars are expressing their support for the Women’s World Cup, we’ve got you covered.

Celebrities supporting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Dua Lipa

After being linked to the Opening Ceremony in 2022 Qatar, which she refused due to human rights concerns, Dua Lipa is now supporting the Women’s World Cup through her podcast Service95. The star tweeted that she wrote about “raising the game for women’s sport.”

Benee

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter was one of the acts that performed during the Opening Ceremony for the event in Auckland. She sang the official anthem of the event “Do It Again.”

Mallrat

Mallrat, an Australian singer, musician, and rapper, also perfomed in the ceremony. The 24-year-old has already released three EPs and her full-length debut studio album titled Butterfly Blue in May 2022 to critical acclaim.