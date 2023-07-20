Australia’s national team has one of the most lethal forwards in the world. She is Sam Kerr, a player for Chelsea FC in England. Last season was perfect for her and her team, but now things are much more serious playing with the national squad.

Sam Kerr is one of the most capped players on Australia’s squad. She is not only the captain, but she is also the third player with the most caps, behind Emily van Egmond and Clare Polkinghorne.

In addition to her experience playing with the senior national team, she also played for the U-17 and U-20 teams between 2008 and 2009. Her professional career began with Perth Glory in 2008, and she has since played on two different continents: America and Europe.

How old is Sam Kerr?

Kerr is originally from East Fremantle, Western Australia. She was born on September 10, 1993, she is 29 years old. Only three players are 29 years old playing on Australia’s roster.

Which is your height?

She is 5-6 (1.67m) which is an average height among women playing forward in the 2023 World Cup.

Who is Sam Kerr’s girlfriend?

Kristie Mewis is Sam Kerr’s partner. They have been together for some time, but the exact date of the beginning of their relationship is not known. Mewis also plays soccer and will be representing the United States at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

When does she win playing for Chelsea FC?

She has one of the highest salaries among Australian women playing overseas, with Sam Kerr reportedly earning £417,000 per season playing in England.

Sam Kerr’s Social Media Accounts

She usually posts a lot of content on her instagram @samanthakerr20, besides that she also uses twitter @samkerr1